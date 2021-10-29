Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 36.55 points or 0.92% at 4000.88 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, DLF Ltd (up 1.93%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 1.58%),Sobha Ltd (up 1.55%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.17%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.92%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.69%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.47%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.36%).

On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 2.03%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.28%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 205.28 or 0.34% at 59779.42.

The Nifty 50 index was down 47.9 points or 0.27% at 17809.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 92.86 points or 0.33% at 27997.11.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 26.42 points or 0.3% at 8739.86.

On BSE,1086 shares were trading in green, 1541 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

