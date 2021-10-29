Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 178.4 points or 0.89% at 20166.97 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, NMDC Ltd (up 5.83%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 2.01%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.47%),Vedanta Ltd (up 1.23%),Coal India Ltd (up 1.17%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.07%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.91%), and Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.1%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 2.58%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.76%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 205.28 or 0.34% at 59779.42.

The Nifty 50 index was down 47.9 points or 0.27% at 17809.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 92.86 points or 0.33% at 27997.11.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 26.42 points or 0.3% at 8739.86.

On BSE,1086 shares were trading in green, 1541 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)