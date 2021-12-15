Real Estate shares ease

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 44.37 points or 1.1% at 3983.41 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Godrej Properties Ltd (down 2.41%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.87%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 1.68%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 1.6%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.92%), and DLF Ltd (down 0.89%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 2.5%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.45%), and Sobha Ltd (up 0.56%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 127.46 or 0.22% at 57989.63.

The Nifty 50 index was down 50.7 points or 0.29% at 17274.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 74.09 points or 0.25% at 29420.21.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 12.07 points or 0.14% at 8921.65.

On BSE,1851 shares were trading in green, 1416 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)