Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 8.78 points or 0.31% at 2825.74 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.83%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 1.75%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.88%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.63%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.61%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.29%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.23%), and Sobha Ltd (up 0.21%).

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.91%), and DLF Ltd (down 0.55%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 151.42 or 0.29% at 52350.56.

The Nifty 50 index was down 51.25 points or 0.33% at 15716.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 56.92 points or 0.23% at 25071.98.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 17.51 points or 0.22% at 7816.49.

On BSE,1463 shares were trading in green, 1137 were trading in red and 97 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)