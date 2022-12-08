JUST IN
Real Estate shares fall

Capital Market 

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 35.78 points or 0.98% at 3613.96 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 3.27%), Sobha Ltd (down 3.25%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.23%),DLF Ltd (down 1.2%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 1.19%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 1.05%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 0.71%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.45%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.08%).

On the other hand, Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 2.87%), moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 49.44 or 0.08% at 62460.12.

The Nifty 50 index was up 17.55 points or 0.09% at 18578.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 86.73 points or 0.29% at 29846.52.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 34.77 points or 0.38% at 9268.52.

On BSE,1887 shares were trading in green, 1508 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 14:00 IST

