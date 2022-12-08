Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd down for fifth straight session

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 980.85, down 3.63% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 29.1% in last one year as compared to a 6.1% rally in NIFTY and a 5.32% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 980.85, down 3.63% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 18586.25. The Sensex is at 62495.27, up 0.14%.Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd has lost around 3.23% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12869.8, down 1.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 65.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 988.65, down 3.61% on the day. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd jumped 29.1% in last one year as compared to a 6.1% rally in NIFTY and a 5.32% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 93.07 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)