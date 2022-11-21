Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 45.73 points or 1.28% at 3526.98 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 4.87%), DLF Ltd (down 1.92%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.8%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.94%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 0.86%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.71%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.56%).

On the other hand, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.72%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.49%), and Sobha Ltd (up 0.31%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 521.6 or 0.85% at 61141.88.

The Nifty 50 index was down 149.6 points or 0.82% at 18158.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 25.04 points or 0.09% at 28775.15.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 10.05 points or 0.11% at 8873.6.

On BSE,1374 shares were trading in green, 2136 were trading in red and 172 were unchanged.

