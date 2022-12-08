HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd slips for fifth straight session

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 575.6, down 1.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 15.74% in last one year as compared to a 6.1% rally in NIFTY and a 5.72% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 575.6, down 1.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 18586.25. The Sensex is at 62495.27, up 0.14%.HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 8.25% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19180.45, up 0.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 37.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 580.05, down 1.12% on the day. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd tumbled 15.74% in last one year as compared to a 6.1% rally in NIFTY and a 5.72% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 94.9 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)