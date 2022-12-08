Divis Laboratories Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 3304.1, down 1.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 27.81% in last one year as compared to a 6.1% rally in NIFTY and a 5.32% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Divis Laboratories Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3304.1, down 1.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 18586.25. The Sensex is at 62495.27, up 0.14%.Divis Laboratories Ltd has added around 0.16% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12869.8, down 1.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 29.84 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

