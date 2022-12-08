Utilties shares edge lower

Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 19.77 points or 0.52% at 3774.11 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, SJVN Ltd (down 2.03%), NHPC Ltd (down 1.75%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.7%),KPI Green Energy Ltd (down 1.53%),Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (down 1.21%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 1.18%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 0.8%), NTPC Ltd (down 0.79%), Adani Transmission Ltd (down 0.75%), and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 0.52%).

On the other hand, Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 3.18%), Reliance Power Ltd (up 0.96%), and Orient Green Power Company Ltd (up 0.95%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 49.44 or 0.08% at 62460.12.

The Nifty 50 index was up 17.55 points or 0.09% at 18578.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 86.73 points or 0.29% at 29846.52.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 34.77 points or 0.38% at 9268.52.

On BSE,1887 shares were trading in green, 1508 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)