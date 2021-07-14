Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 35.45 points or 1.17% at 2998.04 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 2.25%), Sobha Ltd (down 1.67%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.46%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 1.22%),DLF Ltd (down 1%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.82%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.59%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.54%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.46%).

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.75%), moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 106.59 or 0.2% at 52876.32.

The Nifty 50 index was up 35.15 points or 0.22% at 15847.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 69.68 points or 0.27% at 26258.13.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 15.42 points or 0.19% at 8060.97.

On BSE,1792 shares were trading in green, 1356 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

