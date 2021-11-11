Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd in demand

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is quoting at Rs 14699.6, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 36.28% in last one year as compared to a 40.71% gain in NIFTY and a 23.2% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 14699.6, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.89% on the day, quoting at 17856.85. The Sensex is at 59875.7, down 0.79%. Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd has added around 6.68% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38917.35, down 1.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12729 shares today, compared to the daily average of 6717 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 76.07 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

