Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 47.9 points or 1.5% at 3146.15 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 4.21%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 2.88%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 2.85%),DLF Ltd (down 2.02%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 1.97%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sobha Ltd (down 1.53%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.94%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.84%).

On the other hand, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.01%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.15%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 304.1 or 0.56% at 54706.95.

The Nifty 50 index was up 67.65 points or 0.42% at 16325.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 318.1 points or 1.2% at 26293.57.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 33.75 points or 0.41% at 8109.97.

On BSE,902 shares were trading in green, 2279 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

