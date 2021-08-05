Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 56.15 points or 1.71% at 3230.64 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 3.52%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 2.95%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 2.95%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 2.47%),Sobha Ltd (down 2.32%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 2.21%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 2.01%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 1.06%), DLF Ltd (down 0.27%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.22%).

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 236.58 or 0.44% at 54606.35.

The Nifty 50 index was up 64.3 points or 0.4% at 16323.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 172.49 points or 0.64% at 26675.07.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 33.88 points or 0.41% at 8163.95.

On BSE,1000 shares were trading in green, 2143 were trading in red and 113 were unchanged.

