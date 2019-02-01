Kanani Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
Muthoot Capital Services Ltd, Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd, Darshan Orna Ltd and Madras Fertilizers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 February 2019.
Kanani Industries Ltd lost 13.80% to Rs 4.31 at 14:02 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 100 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 626 shares in the past one month.
Muthoot Capital Services Ltd tumbled 12.62% to Rs 888.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1375 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 572 shares in the past one month.
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd crashed 10.04% to Rs 6.27. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 845 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2048 shares in the past one month.
Darshan Orna Ltd dropped 9.99% to Rs 100.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6335 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.35 lakh shares in the past one month.
Madras Fertilizers Ltd corrected 7.93% to Rs 23.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 43182 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22307 shares in the past one month.
