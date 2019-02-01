Kanani Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Capital Services Ltd, Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 February 2019.

lost 13.80% to Rs 4.31 at 14:02 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 100 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 626 shares in the past one month.

Capital Services Ltd tumbled 12.62% to Rs 888.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1375 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 572 shares in the past one month.

crashed 10.04% to Rs 6.27. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 845 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2048 shares in the past one month.

dropped 9.99% to Rs 100.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6335 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

corrected 7.93% to Rs 23.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 43182 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22307 shares in the past one month.

