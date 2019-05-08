Realty stocks decline

Stocks gyrated in negative zone in mid-morning trade. At 11:26 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 275.56 points or 0.72% at 38,001.07. The was down 86.80 points or 0.75% at 11,411.10. stocks fell. The Sensex regained the psychological 38,000 level after falling below that level in morning trade. The sentiment was impacted by negative Asian stocks.

Key indices edged lower in early trade on negative Asian stocks. Indices extended fall in morning trade.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap was down 0.96%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap was down 0.82%. Both these indices underperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was weak. On the BSE, 583 shares rose and 1454 shares fell. A total of 99 shares were unchanged.

Index heavyweight dropped 2.57% to Rs 1,310

stocks fell. DLF (down 2.3%), Estate (down 4.69%), Housing Development and Infrastructure (down 1.58%), (down 3.18%), Sobha (down 4.99%), (down 1.27%), (down 0.49%), and (down 2.94%) declined.

Overseas, Asian equities tracked Wall Street's slide on Wednesday as the latest developments in the US- trade conflict fanned fresh fears about global growth.

U.S. stocks dropped sharply Tuesday, building on the previous day's decline after U.S. officials confirmed that tariffs on imported goods from could be raised by the end of the week.

U.S. Trade reportedly said Monday that the will increase tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods early Friday from 10% to 25%.

