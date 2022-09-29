REC Ltd down for fifth straight session

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 93.7, down 2.04% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 20.85% in last one year as compared to a 4.55% slide in NIFTY and a 6.38% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

REC Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 93.7, down 2.04% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 16816.5. The Sensex is at 56362.61, down 0.42%.REC Ltd has lost around 13.84% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17210.05, down 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 55.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 51.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 93.75, down 1.99% on the day. REC Ltd tumbled 20.85% in last one year as compared to a 4.55% slide in NIFTY and a 6.38% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 2.46 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)