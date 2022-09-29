Information Technology shares edge lower

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 186.38 points or 0.68% at 27242.77 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 3.63%), Zensar Technologies Ltd (down 2.74%),NELCO Ltd (down 2.55%),Datamatics Global Services Ltd (down 2.51%),Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (down 2.45%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Xchanging Solutions Ltd (down 2.27%), Mindtree Ltd (down 2.27%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 2.05%), Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (down 1.97%), and Coforge Ltd (down 1.94%).

On the other hand, Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (up 5.22%), DigiSpice Technologies Ltd (up 3.01%), and Tanla Platforms Ltd (up 2.75%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 188.53 or 0.33% at 56409.75.

The Nifty 50 index was down 32.3 points or 0.19% at 16826.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 63.74 points or 0.23% at 27934.38.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 20.36 points or 0.24% at 8606.93.

On BSE,1745 shares were trading in green, 1577 were trading in red and 148 were unchanged.

