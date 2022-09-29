JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Aurionpro recognized as The Economic Times Best Tech Brand 2022

Information Technology shares edge lower
Business Standard

Consumer Durables shares fall

Capital Market 

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 309.54 points or 0.74% at 41455.34 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Sheela Foam Ltd (down 2.55%), Titan Company Ltd (down 1.76%),Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 1.29%),Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.65%),Havells India Ltd (down 0.34%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Voltas Ltd (down 0.19%), and Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 0.17%).

On the other hand, Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 3.08%), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 1.05%), and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.97%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 188.53 or 0.33% at 56409.75.

The Nifty 50 index was down 32.3 points or 0.19% at 16826.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 63.74 points or 0.23% at 27934.38.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 20.36 points or 0.24% at 8606.93.

On BSE,1745 shares were trading in green, 1577 were trading in red and 148 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 14:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU