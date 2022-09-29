Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 309.54 points or 0.74% at 41455.34 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Sheela Foam Ltd (down 2.55%), Titan Company Ltd (down 1.76%),Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 1.29%),Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.65%),Havells India Ltd (down 0.34%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Voltas Ltd (down 0.19%), and Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 0.17%).

On the other hand, Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 3.08%), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 1.05%), and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.97%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 188.53 or 0.33% at 56409.75.

The Nifty 50 index was down 32.3 points or 0.19% at 16826.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 63.74 points or 0.23% at 27934.38.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 20.36 points or 0.24% at 8606.93.

On BSE,1745 shares were trading in green, 1577 were trading in red and 148 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)