REC Ltd rises for third consecutive session

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 111.7, up 2.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15.54% in last one year as compared to a 9.01% gain in NIFTY and a 9.11% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

REC Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 111.7, up 2.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 18591.1. The Sensex is at 62628.64, up 0.54%. REC Ltd has added around 8.92% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19216.9, up 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 222.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 105.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 2.8 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

