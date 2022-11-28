Persistent Systems Ltd soars 1.47%, rises for fifth straight session

Persistent Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 4029, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.42% in last one year as compared to a 8.94% jump in NIFTY and a 12.54% jump in the Nifty FMCG.

Persistent Systems Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4029, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 18579.3. The Sensex is at 62613.29, up 0.51%. Persistent Systems Ltd has gained around 9.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Persistent Systems Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30334.6, up 0.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4073.5, up 1.86% on the day. Persistent Systems Ltd is up 0.42% in last one year as compared to a 8.94% jump in NIFTY and a 12.54% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 42.31 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)