Indian Oil Corporation Ltd up for third straight session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 75.65, up 3.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.48% in last one year as compared to a 9.01% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.28% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 75.65, up 3.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 18591.1. The Sensex is at 62628.64, up 0.54%. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has risen around 10.84% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26452.6, up 1.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 225.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 105.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 76.35, up 2.97% on the day. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is down 4.48% in last one year as compared to a 9.01% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.28% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 10.77 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)