RBL Bank Ltd in demand

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 183.4, up 2.4% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.22% in last one year as compared to a 64.52% gain in NIFTY and a 84.27% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

RBL Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 183.4, up 2.4% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.31% on the day, quoting at 17776.85. The Sensex is at 59749.72, up 1.4%. RBL Bank Ltd has added around 13.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36944.65, up 2.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 37.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 68.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 183.45, up 2.31% on the day. RBL Bank Ltd is up 16.22% in last one year as compared to a 64.52% gain in NIFTY and a 84.27% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

