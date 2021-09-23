State Bank of India gains for third consecutive session

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 450.25, up 2.6% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 155.32% in last one year as compared to a 64.52% spurt in NIFTY and a 84.27% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

State Bank of India gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 450.25, up 2.6% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.31% on the day, quoting at 17776.85. The Sensex is at 59749.72, up 1.4%. State Bank of India has risen around 7.82% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has risen around 5.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36944.65, up 2.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 128.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 187.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 17.24 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

