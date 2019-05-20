REC Ltd soars more than 7%

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 146.05, up 7.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 33.2% in last one year as compared to a 11.56% jump in NIFTY and a 22.35% jump in the Nifty Financial Services.
REC Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 146.05, up 7.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 2.85% on the day, quoting at 11732.25. The Sensex is at 38999.66, up 2.82%. REC Ltd has slipped around 1.05% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 5.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12640.8, up 3.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 47.15 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 146.7, up 7.35% on the day. REC Ltd is up 33.2% in last one year as compared to a 11.56% jump in NIFTY and a 22.35% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.
The PE of the stock is 5.03 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU