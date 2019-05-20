REC Ltd soars more than 7%

is quoting at Rs 146.05, up 7.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 33.2% in last one year as compared to a 11.56% jump in and a 22.35% jump in the Financial Services.

is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 146.05, up 7.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 2.85% on the day, quoting at 11732.25. The Sensex is at 38999.66, up 2.82%. has slipped around 1.05% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 5.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12640.8, up 3.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 47.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 146.7, up 7.35% on the day. REC Ltd is up 33.2% in last one year as compared to a 11.56% jump in NIFTY and a 22.35% jump in the

The PE of the stock is 5.03 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)