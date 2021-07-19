Pearl Global Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Yash Chemex Ltd, Archies Ltd, Xchanging Solutions Ltd and Datamatics Global Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 July 2021.

Pearl Global Industries Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 331.2 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 62359 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3064 shares in the past one month.

Yash Chemex Ltd spiked 19.95% to Rs 48.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26255 shares in the past one month.

Archies Ltd surged 19.87% to Rs 27.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

Xchanging Solutions Ltd gained 17.85% to Rs 113.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Datamatics Global Services Ltd rose 17.25% to Rs 294. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82500 shares in the past one month.

