RPSG Ventures Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

ICRA Ltd, CRISIL Ltd, Himatsingka Seide Ltd and DCM Shriram Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 July 2021.

ICRA Ltd, CRISIL Ltd, Himatsingka Seide Ltd and DCM Shriram Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 July 2021.

RPSG Ventures Ltd soared 16.75% to Rs 746.45 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 87286 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15296 shares in the past one month.

ICRA Ltd surged 12.71% to Rs 4010.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4072 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1074 shares in the past one month.

CRISIL Ltd spiked 11.86% to Rs 3077. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 37865 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6469 shares in the past one month.

Himatsingka Seide Ltd jumped 9.08% to Rs 267.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48066 shares in the past one month.

DCM Shriram Ltd spurt 7.93% to Rs 1092.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 66521 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59344 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)