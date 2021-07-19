RPSG Ventures Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
Himatsingka Seide reports consolidated net profit of Rs 37.57 crore in the March 2021 quarter
Board of DCM Shriram approves investment of Rs 1000 cr in Chemical Business
DCM Shriram Q4 PAT climbs 15% YoY
Himatsingka Seide consolidated net profit rises 1520.86% in the December 2020 quarter
Hindustan Construction Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
-
ICRA Ltd, CRISIL Ltd, Himatsingka Seide Ltd and DCM Shriram Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 July 2021.
ICRA Ltd, CRISIL Ltd, Himatsingka Seide Ltd and DCM Shriram Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 July 2021.
RPSG Ventures Ltd soared 16.75% to Rs 746.45 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 87286 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15296 shares in the past one month.
ICRA Ltd surged 12.71% to Rs 4010.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4072 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1074 shares in the past one month.
CRISIL Ltd spiked 11.86% to Rs 3077. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 37865 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6469 shares in the past one month.
Himatsingka Seide Ltd jumped 9.08% to Rs 267.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48066 shares in the past one month.
DCM Shriram Ltd spurt 7.93% to Rs 1092.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 66521 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59344 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU