Redington reports Q3 PAT of Rs 380 cr

Redington reported 2.2% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 379.70 crore in Q3 FY23 from Rs 388.07 crore posted in Q3 FY22.

Revenue from operations surged 30.6% to Rs 21,674.31 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022 as against Rs 16,600.74 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Consolidated profit before tax was at Rs 494.25 crore in Q3 FY23, up 1.5% from Rs 486.73 crore reported in the corresponding quarter previous year.

EBITDA in Q3 FY23 stood at Rs 621.7 crore, registering a growth of 14% compared with Rs 544.3 core registered in Q3 FY22.

Total expenses jumped 31.53% year on year to Rs 21,220.39 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022.

The company's revenue from SISA stood at Rs 9,819.26 crore (up 28.97% YoY) and revenue from ROW was at Rs 11,855.05 crore (up 31.91%) during the period under review.

Redington is a leading distributor for IT hardware and mobility products. While distribution of IT and mobility products contributes a bulk of its revenue, REDIL is also enhancing its presence in the logistics business in India and the Gulf.

Shares of Redington rose 0.66% to Rs 184.25 on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)