Polycab announces strategic partnership with Redington

Polycab India announced that it has entered into strategic partnership with Redignton as its national distributor for passive networking solutions.

With this tie-up, Polycab's telecom division, Polycab Telecom looks forward to meet its distribution-objectives and strengthen the presence of its passive networking portfolio, comprising end-to-end copper and fibre system, all across India, capitalizing on Redington's extensive distribution-network and efficient operational expertise.

The company said that Redington would provide Polycab's vast range of products including both, optical fibre cable and copper system, to the channel-partners and facilitate the company's accessibility to the value-added distributors (VADs), who would work through an integrated activation programme to collaborate well with their ecosystem of system integrators and value partners.

Ashish D. Jain, executive president & COO, Telecom Division, Polycab, says, We're thrilled to partner with Redington India. Redington's empowered distribution-network and vast geographic coverage in India will help us meet our distribution and channel-objectives, to fulfil the nationwide demands for end-to-end Make-in-India Passive Networking Products. We look forward to a seamless collaboration with Redington to deliver the best value to our end customers.

Sharing views on the partnership, R. Venkatesh, president, Enterprise Business Group, Redington said, We're absolutely delighted to come on board with Polycab. Polycab, a household name as the provider of power solutions, is uniquely positioned to provide both, end-to-end Power & Data Solutions.

R. Venkatesh Further stated that as a national distributor we're geared up to offer them supply-chain management facilities to meet their distribution requirements. With our strong presence and solution-centric mechanism, we're confident to fast-track and augment Polycab Telecom's reach in the Indian channel-market.

Redington is a leading IT technology solution-provider across Information Technology, Mobility, Telecom, Cloud, Lifestyle and Solar verticals. It has a footprint across 38 markets, including 60 subsidiary offices.

Polycab India is the largest manufacturer of Wires and Cables in India and fast growing player in the Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) space. The Group is also in the business of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) projects.

Shares of Polycab rose 0.97% at Rs 2589.35 while Redington gained 1.59% at Rs 182.30 on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)