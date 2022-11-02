Redington consolidated net profit rises 25.97% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.62% to Rs 19050.74 crore

Net profit of Redington rose 25.97% to Rs 386.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 307.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.62% to Rs 19050.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15287.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.19050.7415287.462.792.82507.97426.81470.85390.73386.98307.20

