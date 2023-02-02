JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Railtel Corp gains on bagging order worth Rs 253 cr

Hero MotoCorp skid as total sales decline 6% YoY in Jan'23
Business Standard

Deepak Fertilisers gains on purchasing natural gas from GSPC

Capital Market 

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation surged 4.98% to Rs 661.45 after the company said it signed a supply proposal for purchasing natural gas from Gujrat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC) for three years effective from 1 May 2023.

It is a Brent Index linked contract for supply of 16.44 mn MMBTU of natural gas (NG) over three year period.

By the tie-up with GSPC for Brent-linked Gas, the company has now reached a threshold of crystalized tie-ups for around 40% of gas needs for the group's upcoming Ammonia project.

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation is a manufacturer of fertilizers and chemicals.

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation's consolidated net profit surged 195.3% to Rs 275.59 crore and revenue from operations jumped 51.7% to Rs 2719.32 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

The company's board will consider Q3 results on 2 February 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 12:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU