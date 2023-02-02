Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

GTL Ltd, Zuari Industries Ltd, Sterling Tools Ltd and Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 February 2023.

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd spiked 13.66% to Rs 159.3 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 23595 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8186 shares in the past one month.

GTL Ltd soared 9.26% to Rs 6.61. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

Zuari Industries Ltd surged 8.55% to Rs 139. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4543 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2155 shares in the past one month.

Sterling Tools Ltd added 8.23% to Rs 364.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 44250 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45547 shares in the past one month.

Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd gained 7.74% to Rs 176.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 94960 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

