Redington soars after Q2 PAT rises 26% YoY

Redington jumped 8.04% to Rs 148.45 after the company reported 26% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 387 crore on a 25% increase in revenue to Rs 19,080.8 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

SISA revenue grew by 23% YoY to Rs 9,093.7 crore while the ROW revenue increased by 26% YoY to Rs 9,987.1 crore in the second quarter.

EBITDA improved by 23% to Rs 562.4 crore in Q2 FY23 from Rs 457.5 crore in Q2 FY22.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY23 stood at Rs 470.85 crore, up by 21% from Rs 390.73 crore in Q2 FY22.

Redington is a leading distributor for IT hardware and mobility products. While distribution of IT and mobility products contributes a bulk of its revenue, REDIL is also enhancing its presence in the logistics business in India and the Gulf.

