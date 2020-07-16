Refnol Resins & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 69.49% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 19.54% to Rs 9.18 croreNet profit of Refnol Resins & Chemicals declined 69.49% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.54% to Rs 9.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 7.94% to Rs 0.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.20% to Rs 43.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 47.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales9.1811.41 -20 43.0747.96 -10 OPM %5.457.89 -5.435.09 - PBDT0.290.81 -64 1.321.40 -6 PBT0.200.59 -66 0.670.63 6 NP0.180.59 -69 0.580.63 -8
