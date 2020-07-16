JUST IN
Board of Escorts allots 1.22 cr equity shares to Kuboto Corp, Japan
Parmeshwari Silk Mills standalone net profit declines 29.06% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 3.37% to Rs 35.55 crore

Net profit of Parmeshwari Silk Mills declined 29.06% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.37% to Rs 35.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.93% to Rs 5.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.13% to Rs 143.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 137.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales35.5534.39 3 143.47137.78 4 OPM %16.2013.49 -13.2411.87 - PBDT3.082.88 7 10.7010.18 5 PBT2.232.24 0 7.707.59 1 NP0.831.17 -29 5.355.40 -1

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 16 2020. 16:15 IST

