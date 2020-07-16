Parmeshwari Silk Mills standalone net profit declines 29.06% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 3.37% to Rs 35.55 crore

Net profit of Parmeshwari Silk Mills declined 29.06% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.37% to Rs 35.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.93% to Rs 5.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.13% to Rs 143.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 137.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

