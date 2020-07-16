Sugal & Damani Share Brokers standalone net profit rises 71.43% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 86.67% to Rs 1.40 crore

Net profit of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers rose 71.43% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 86.67% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.78% to Rs 1.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 58.28% to Rs 5.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.400.75 87 5.353.38 58 OPM %27.1414.67 -27.4811.83 - PBDT0.710.50 42 2.612.43 7 PBT0.710.49 45 2.592.40 8 NP0.480.28 71 1.921.85 4

First Published: Thu, July 16 2020. 16:15 IST

