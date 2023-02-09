Greaves Cotton reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.43 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 5.57% to Rs 513.51 croreNet profit of Greaves Cotton reported to Rs 6.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 6.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.57% to Rs 513.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 486.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales513.51486.40 6 OPM %0.302.57 -PBDT17.0114.74 15 PBT3.870.66 486 NP6.43-6.24 LP
