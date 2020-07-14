Reforms Necessary To Improve Efficiency Of Domestic Fertilizer Units

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D. V.

Sadananda Gowda who chaired a meeting with stakeholders of fertilizer sector through video conferencing today said that reform is necessary to improve efficiency of the fertilizer units and balanced use of fertilizers. This was second meeting of Sub group of Chintan shivir. The objective of this Chintan Shivir is to deliberate on the issues and challenges faced by fertilizer sector.

