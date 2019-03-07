Regional air connectivity infrastructure gets a boost

Government to put in Rs 4500 crore

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by has given its approval for extension of time and scope for revival and development of un-served and under-served air strips of State Governments, Airports Authority of (AAI), Civil enclaves, CPSUs, helipads and water aerodromes at the total cost of Rs 4500 crore with the budgetary support of Government of

As an outcome, small cities/towns shall be connected on commencement of operation of flights to under-served/un-served airports and it will further boost the economic development in these as well as surrounding areas in terms of job creation and related infrastructure development.

The Ministry has received overwhelming response from the airlines in two rounds of RCS Bidding held so far. In the first round of bidding, 128 routes were assigned to five for 43 un-served/underserved airports/airstrips on 31 March 2017. The response from have considerably improved in second round of RCS bidding wherein 86 proposals involving 325 routes were awarded to 15 selected in January 2018.

During RCS- version 1.0 & 2.0, 66 airports were identified and 31 heliports (28 unserved heliports and 3 unserved airports). During version 3.0, to increase the tourism potential at the coastal areas, Tourism routes in coordination with for connecting Water Aerodromes were included.

in his Budget Speech 2016-17, inter-alia, announced making adequate provisions for revival of unserved and underserved airports. The approved the proposal for revival of 50 un-served/under-served airports/airstrips of the State Governments, Airports Authority of (AAI), Civil enclaves and Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs). The Revival of airstrips/airports will be 'demand driven', depending upon firm commitment from airline operators as well as from the State Governments for providing various concessions as Airports will be develop without insisting on its financial viability.

India has a vast coastline of approximately 7500 km and is dotted with numerous water bodies which can be exploited for establishment of A network of Water Aerodromes along with land based airports will improve air connectivity and be particularly useful for localized short-distance travelling. Therefore, it was decided to develop/operate Water Aerodromes in India with expertise of AAI and cooperation of

