Cabinet approves Mumbai Urban Transport Project Phase-IIIA

Estimated cost of the project will be Rs 30849 crore with completion cost of Rs 33690 crore

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by the Prime Minister has approved Phase-IIIA of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project. The total estimated cost of the project will be Rs 30849 crore with completion cost of Rs 33690 crore. The project is likely to be completed in five years.

Benefits:

* introduction of air-conditioned coaches with automatic door operation to improve comfort level and safety of commuters.

* Seamless travel for long distance suburban passengers by extending and creating corridors.

* Improvement in passenger amenities, improved passenger movement at stations.

* Decongestion of entry/exit at the stations.

* Increase in safety, capacity and efficiency of suburban network by introduction of Communication Based Train Control System

* Segregation of suburban rail operation on Central and Western Railway.

The Mumbai suburban railway network on Central and Western Railways has 385 route kms. There are five corridors, two on Western Railway, two on Central Railway and one on Harbour Line. Everyday about 8.0 million people travel in the suburban sections in more than 3000 train services. There is severe overcrowding in the suburban trains and during peak hours, passengers carried are more than four times the carrying capacity.

First Published: Thu, March 07 2019. 18:30 IST

