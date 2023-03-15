Relaxo Footwears grants 7.71 lakh stock options under ESOP

Relaxo Footwears has approved the cancellation of 3,43,800 Stock Options granted earlier under the Phase III of 'RFL Employee Stock Option Plan - 2014 ' (RFL ESOP Plan - 2014) and the said Stock Options have been credited back to ESOP pool.

The company also approved grant of 7,71,200 Stock Options, to eligible employees of the Company at an exercise price of Rs. 757.25/- per option under Phase IV of "RFL ESOP Plan - 2014.

The Options may be exercised at any time within a maximum period of four years from the date of vesting of the respective Options.

