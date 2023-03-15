EKI Energy Services wins consultancy service contract with Kochi Metro Rail

EKI Energy Services (EKI) announced that it has signed consultancy service contract with Kochi Metro Rail (KMRL), a Joint Venture Company of the Government of India and the Government of Kerala.

The contract has been signed against a tender won by EKI for providing carbon credit advisory services to KMRL.

Under the contract, EKI will ensure development and assistance for Validation, Registration, Verification, Issuance and Trading of carbon credits projects of Kochi Metro Rail Project.

As part of the contract, EKI will ensure end-to-end management of projects eligible for carbon credits including its verification in compliance with the guidelines followed by International Carbon Credit Mechanisms. With the help of EKI, Kochi Metro Rail will also be able to monetize emission reductions and earn additional revenue which it can use to support its multiple developmental initiatives.

