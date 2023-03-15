Sonata Software selected as Top SI partner for Bayer's newly launched agri-food cloud solution

Sonata Software has announced that it has been chosen as one of the TOP SI partners of the newly launched cloud solution developed by Bayer for the agri-food industry. With the required skills to implement the new cloud solution combined with its long -standing relationship with Microsoft, domain expertise and capabilities in data modernization, Sonata Software is well-poised to accelerate its ability to bring new value and deliver outcomes based, digitally enabled solutions to Agri customers globally.

The one-of-a-kind B2B platform offers a cloud-based infrastructure and ready-to-use digital capabilities, available for businesses and organizations from start-ups to global enterprises to license and build on for their own internal or customer-facing digital solutions. It connects agricultural data and services, makes them accessible and drives traceability along the whole food production value chain.

The new platform provides best-in-class digital infrastructure, ready-to-use agri-related capabilities from Bayer and breaks down data silos.

The platform supports an ecosystem where grocery producers can track sustainability data for agricultural produce, include the data in their digital processes and reporting and pass it on to their retail partners. This end-to-end traceability enables consumers to make more informed purchasing decisions based on origin. It thus has the potential to support sustainable agriculture and food production, ultimately benefitting companies, farmers, consumers and the planet.

The solution will benefit farmers seeking to track carbon emission and capture, track disease, pest and weed pressure, apply precision inputs, identify crop growth and production patterns, measure potential yield, and analyze heat stress impact, rainfall, hail and weather data.

