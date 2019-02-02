Relaxo Footwears standalone net profit declines 6.71% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 20.61% to Rs 551.27 crore

Net profit of Relaxo Footwears declined 6.71% to Rs 35.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 38.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 20.61% to Rs 551.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 457.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales551.27457.05 21 OPM %13.1815.72 -PBDT73.6271.52 3 PBT56.8957.89 -2 NP35.6238.18 -7

First Published: Sat, February 02 2019. 16:30 IST

