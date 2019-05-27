Reliance Capital Group to divest entire stake in BIG FM Radio to Music Broadcast

Capital and Land (a part of Capital Group) have agreed to divest their entire equity stake in Reliance Broadcast Network (RBNL) to Music Broadcast (MBL).

operates under the brand name network with 58 stations across

will initially acquire a 24% equity stake of RBNL by way of a preferential allotment for a total consideration of Rs. 202 crore and thereafter subject to the receipt of all regulatory approvals, will acquire all of the remaining equity stake held by Reliance Capital and in RBNL at a total enterprise value of Rs. 1,050 crore.

In addition, will receive an estimated Rs 150 crore from the disposal of other assets of RBNL which do not form part of the transaction with MBL, in accordance with the regulations.

In aggregate, the transaction will reduce Reliance Capital's outstanding debt by an estimated Rs 1,200 crore.

