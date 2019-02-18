Infibeam Avenues Ltd Slides 3.04%

Avenues Ltd has lost 13.74% over last one month compared to 3.88% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector and 1.9% drop in the SENSEX

Avenues Ltd fell 3.04% today to trade at Rs 38.3. The S&P BSE IT Sector is down 0.9% to quote at 15240.27. The is up 3.88 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, decreased 2.72% and lost 2.57% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 25.96 % over last one year compared to the 4.95% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Avenues Ltd has lost 13.74% over last one month compared to 3.88% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 1.9% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3.53 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 15.15 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 242.8 on 18 Sep 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 27.65 on 29 Oct 2018.

