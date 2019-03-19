Reliance Communications Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

JM Financial Ltd, Meghmani Organics Ltd, Manpasand Beverages Ltd and Power Finance Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 March 2019.
JM Financial Ltd, Meghmani Organics Ltd, Manpasand Beverages Ltd and Power Finance Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 March 2019.
Reliance Communications Ltd surged 10.00% to Rs 4.4 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 255.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88.38 lakh shares in the past one month.
JM Financial Ltd spiked 8.18% to Rs 93.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1 lakh shares in the past one month.
Meghmani Organics Ltd soared 8.07% to Rs 66.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.35 lakh shares in the past one month.
Manpasand Beverages Ltd added 7.29% to Rs 120. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 71235 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.27 lakh shares in the past one month.
Power Finance Corporation Ltd spurt 5.89% to Rs 121.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.95 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU