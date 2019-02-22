Reliance Nippon shares continue to gain; up 6%

Shares of Nippon Life Asset Management continued to gain Friday, rising 6 per cent after Capital said it has invited to acquire its entire 42.88 per cent stake in

The company's shares jumped 6.09 per cent to close at Rs 198.45 on BSE. During the day, the stock zoomed 19.99 per cent to Rs 224.45.

Capital also gained 1.58 per cent to close at Rs 163.75. During the day, it advanced by 5.83 per cent to Rs 170.60.

Shares of (RNAM) and Thursday had zoomed up to 20 per cent.

Japan's already holds 42.88 per cent stake in

"Reliance Capital has invited its partner, Nippon Life Insurance, to make an offer to acquire up to 42.88 per cent stake held by Reliance Capital in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management," Reliance Capital said in a regulatory filing Thursday.

As per BSE data, as on December 31, 2018, Reliance Capital held 42.9 per cent stake in

Sources said the transaction could help clear around 40 per cent of Reliance Capital's outstanding debt worth Rs 18,000 crore.

Meanwhile, buying also continued in other group shares, with Reliance Naval and Engineering zooming 9.97 per cent, 9.87 per cent, climbing 7.15 per cent, Reliance Communications rising 3.32 per cent and 1.34 per cent on BSE.

" has requested urgent approval from its lenders to release approximately Rs 260 crore received from Income Tax refunds, lying in its bank account, directly to Ericsson," a said in a statement Thursday.

