Reliance Home Finance gets revision in credit ratings from CARE

Reliance Home announced that (CARE) has revised its rating to rating to BBB+ ( watch with developing implications) for Company's long-term programme, market linked debentures, subordinated and non-convertible debentures (NCDs) public issue and to BBB ( watch with developing implications) for upper Tier-II NCDs.

CARE has stated this action is primarily due to revision of rating of the parent company,

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)