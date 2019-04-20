JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Reliance Home Finance gets revision in credit ratings

Reliance Capital gets revision in credit ratings from CARE
Business Standard

Reliance Home Finance gets revision in credit ratings from CARE

Capital Market 

Reliance Home Finance announced that CARE Ratings (CARE) has revised its rating to rating to BBB+ (credit watch with developing implications) for Company's long-term debt programme, market linked debentures, subordinated debt and non-convertible debentures (NCDs) public issue and to BBB (credit watch with developing implications) for upper Tier-II NCDs.

CARE has stated this action is primarily due to revision of rating of the parent company, Reliance Capital.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, April 20 2019. 11:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU