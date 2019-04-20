Reliance Home Finance gets revision in credit ratings from CARE

-
ALSO READ
Board of AU Small Finance Bank approves capital raising up to Rs 500 cr
Fund raising via NCD surges 3-fold to Rs 29,300-cr in 2018
State Bank of India allots Tier I Bonds aggregating Rs 2045 crore
RattanIndia board approves steps under debt restructuring proposal
M&M Financial Services gets nod to raise Rs 10,000 cr
-
Reliance Home Finance announced that CARE Ratings (CARE) has revised its rating to rating to BBB+ (credit watch with developing implications) for Company's long-term debt programme, market linked debentures, subordinated debt and non-convertible debentures (NCDs) public issue and to BBB (credit watch with developing implications) for upper Tier-II NCDs.
CARE has stated this action is primarily due to revision of rating of the parent company, Reliance Capital.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU