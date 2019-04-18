JUST IN
Gammon India appoints director

With effect from 17 April 2019

The Board of Gammon India has appointed Ulhas Dharmadhikari as an Additional Director and as an Independent Director for a period of 5 years with effect from 17 April, 2019, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company at the next Annual General Meeting

