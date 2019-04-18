Gammon India appoints director

-
With effect from 17 April 2019The Board of Gammon India has appointed Ulhas Dharmadhikari as an Additional Director and as an Independent Director for a period of 5 years with effect from 17 April, 2019, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company at the next Annual General Meeting
